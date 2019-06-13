YMCA Water Safety Week successful

Pictured is the YMCA “Bigs” child development center summer camp’s 33rd annual Water Safety Week class at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA swimming pool Friday, May 31. Bigs is comprised of children in third- through sixth-grade.
Pictured is the YMCA “Littles” and “Middles” child development center summer camp’s 33rd annual Water Safety Week class at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA swimming pool Friday, May 31. Littles and Middles are comprised of children in K through second-grade.
