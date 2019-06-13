Posted on by

YMCA Water Safety Week successful


Summer camp classes learn water safety

Pictured is the YMCA “Bigs” child development center summer camp’s 33rd annual Water Safety Week class at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA swimming pool Friday, May 31. Bigs is comprised of children in third- through sixth-grade.

Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News

Pictured is the YMCA “Littles” and “Middles” child development center summer camp’s 33rd annual Water Safety Week class at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA swimming pool Friday, May 31. Littles and Middles are comprised of children in K through second-grade.


