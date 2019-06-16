Brooklyn Ziegenbusch, 4, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Kristi Ziegenbusch, sticks her tongue out while riding the Mini Himalaya at the Anna Homecoming Festival Friday, June 14.

Brezlyn Egbert, left, 8, of Anna, daughter of Brian and Blythe Egbert, and Carson Prenger, 8, of McCartyville, son of Eric and Trisha Prenger, take a spin on the Frolic at the Anna Homecoming Festival Friday, June 14.

Playing some bubble ball soccer are Zac Griffith, left, 14, son of Gabe and Nikki Griffith, and Trenton Roberts, 10, both of Anna, son of Renee and Alex Roberts, at the Anna Homecoming Festival Friday, June 14. Proceeds from the bubble ball will go towards buying a splash pad for the Village of Anna.

Lane Clark, left, 1, son of Krista and Zach Clark, smacks his grandma, Karen Stewart, both of Anna, in the face while eating at the Anna Homecoming Festival on Friday, June 14.

Bruce Ailes, of Anna, looks at a 1968 Chevy Impala that was part of the Anna Homecoming Festival Cruise-In Friday, June 14.

Ashton Hewitt, left, 6, daughter of Josh and Tara Hewitt, was crowned Anna Homecoming Princess and Kiris Fox, 17, both of Sidney, daugher of Shawn and Claudia Fox, was crowned 2019 Anna Homecoming Queen, at the Anna Homecoming Festival Friday, June 14.

The Girl Scout Daisy Troop 22115 takes part in the Anna Homecoming Parade Saturday, June 15.

The Anna FFA takes part in the Anna Homecoming Parade Saturday, June 15.

A float promoting the splash pad that is “coming soon to the Village of Anna Park.” The float was in the Anna Homecoming Parade Saturday, June 15.

Emili Ordway, 4, left, and her sister, April Ordway, 3, both of Anna, welcome the Anna Homecoming Parade Saturday, June 15. Emili and April are the daughters of Anthony and Allison Ordway.

McKinley Schloss, left, 10, daughter of Scott and Amber Schloss, is handed a cake by Anna firefighter Michael Wade, both of Anna, at Anna Homecoming Festival Friday, June 14. McKinley won the cake at the Anna Fire Department’s cake wheel.