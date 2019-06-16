Grace Brunswick, 5, of Osgood, daughter of Connie and Dave Brunswick, was crowned Little Miss Poultry Days.

Alexandria Berger, 5, of Ann Arbor Mich., daughter of Dan Berger and Christine La Jeunesse, waves a U.S. flag as she watches the Versailles Poultry Days Parade Saturday, June 15.

The Versailles High School marching band takes part in the Versailles Poultry Days Parade Saturday, June 15.

Versailles 2017 and 2018 state volleyball champions take part in the Versailles Poultry Days Parade Saturday, June 15.

Vietnam veteran Dave Miller, of Versailles, calls out the numbers on the Versailles Lions Club Chuck-a-Luck wheel at the 2019 Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 15.

Judy Shappie won best of show at the 2019 Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 15.

Kristen Skinner, 10, of Bradford, daughter of Candice and Chad Skinner, pets an Alpaca at the Jungle Island Zoo at the 2019 Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 15.

Courtney Batten, 19, of Versailles, daughter of Suzanne and Chris Batten, was crowned 2019 Miss Chick.

Morgan Rinderle, left, 16, daughter of Robert and Denise Rinderle, and Echoe Grisez, 12, both of Versailles, daughter of Stacy and Randy Grisez, pack chicken dinners at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 15.

Lynzie Schlechty, left, 12, and her brother Lukas Schlechty, 14, both of Blacklick, the children of Penny and Charlie Schlechty, play The Cane Rack at the 2019 Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 15. The Cane Rack has been continuously for 127 years.

Michael Taylor, of New Paris, Ind., cooks chicken for Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 15.