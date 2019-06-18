125 Years Ago

June 18, 1894

The fire department was called out about 7 o’clock last evening by an alarm from Box No. 23 at the hose house on North Main avenue. The fire was in a freight car of a westbound train. The crew noticed the car on fire when it was near Mosquito creek east of town. The train was run into town and the fire department called. The car was laded with nitric acid and consigned to St. Louis. The train was delayed about an hour and the damaged car was placed on a side track after the fire was put out.

———

A Red Chair party of rather more than ordinary interest took place at the residence of S.D. Young at Anna yesterday. There were about 300 people present and Mr. and Mrs. Young showed themselves to be excellent entertainers. The object of the meeting was the presentation of chairs to four windows.

100 Years Ago

June 18, 1919

Members of the class which graduated from Sidney High school in 1917, held a reunion Saturday evening at the high school building. This was the first reunion of this type attempted by a individual class. Of the class roll of 66 members, 42 were present for the affair. Harold Knauer, class president gave the welcome, with Robert Stump’s toas being responded to by Miss. Dorothy Jones.

———

It was indicated in Paris today that President Wilson is satisfied that the majority of the American people are in favor of the repeal of wartime prohibition in so far as it relates to beer and wine.. If Palmer rules the war ends with the signing of the treaty, the President will set aside prohibition laws.

75 Years Ago

June 18, 1944

The Fifth War Loan drive is already underway in this county, but reports have been slow coming into the drive headquarters in the Murphy building, it was stated today. The first reports showed a total of $18,300 received toward the county goal of $1,661.000.

———

American Legion members from seven counties-Van Wert, Allen, Mercer, Auglaize, Hardin, Logan and Shelby, will converse in Sidney on Sunday June 25 for the Summer convention of the Second district.. A reorganized group of the Sidney Singing Soldiers will appear on the program, with Lawrence C. Knox, department commander for Michigan, the principal speaker.

50 Years Ago

June 18, 1969

In spite of the weather the Holy Angels picnic was declared a success Saturday . The crowd was smaller than usual but the profits were as good as in other years. Officials of the planning committee said Vernon Allen, of 801 East Court street, won the 1969 Dodge.

———

William Edgerly, superintendent of schools at Botkins and a member of American Legion Post No. 82, is participating as an advisor at Buckeye Boys State. Edgerly is a member of the Buckeye Boys State Commission, a group of some 75 Ohio Legionnaires who are businessmen, attorneys ,educators, elected public officials and others knowledgeable in the field of government from the municipal through the state level.

25 Years Ago

June 18, 1994

Of the hundreds of welfare recipients in Shelby County, some of them obtain the payments through illegal means. It’s the job of the investigative arm of the Shelby County Department of Human Services to find out who these people are. Randy Hagen of Sidney has been in charge of investigating possible cases of welfare fraud for the past two years. In that time, 28 people have been charged with theft, falsification and trafficking in food stamps involving $48,469 in Aid to Dependent Children payments and food stamps. All but a handful have been convicted in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court. “We have been real happy with it,”said DHS Director Terry Pellman of investigative efforts” “Randy has been very effective, I think the statistics bear that out..”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

