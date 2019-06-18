City’s flood action plan is initiated

SIDNEY — Due to most recent rainfall, the city of Sidney’s flood action plan was initiated Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the city of Sidney, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., the city’s flood action plan was initiated as the river level had reached 10.5 feet.

City staff have been monitoring the rainfall closely as the river was rising 4 inches an hour after the most recent rainfall.

The river has crested at 10.88 feet for now, the release said Tuesday afternoon, and has dropped to 10.83 feet.

City departments will continue to monitor the situation.

A copy of the flood action plan, along with the latest river level is available on the city of Sidney’s website at www.sidneyoh.com.