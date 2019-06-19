125 Years Ago

June 19, 1894

There are only two places in Shelby county that have thus far this year shown patriotism enough to make preparations to celebrate the Fourth of July. These are Loramies and Houston. The fire department at Loramies will hold their annual picnic on that day in Phillie’s grove, and the Houston band will celebrate in Atkin’s grove.

———

The legislature of the past winter made an appropriation of $10,000 to clean out Long’s old dam and remove obstruction and clean out the Miami river south of the bulkhead of the Lewistown reservoir.

100 Years Ago

June 19, 1919

A meeting will be held at the armory Friday evening to which all former members of Col. L., Third regiment, are invited. It is the intention to form a permanent organization among the former members and secure a club room for a meeting place in the future.

———

Protests are being voiced by residents of Crescent drive, relative to the condition of the street. They point out it is “a real hog wallow after a hard rain”. They add that grass and weeds have been permitted to grow until the gutters are filled with refuse.” We want something done,” they say.

75 Years Ago

June 19, 1944

A survey by the Sidney Daily News reveals that 263 Shelby county men and women in the armed forces were known to be located in England at the time of the invasion. The survey also shows that 1,036 men and women in the armed forces are now or have been overseas.

———

Fresh allied gains toward the last German supply route connecting the great part of Cherbourg with the rest of Normandy were reported by supreme headquarters today. Meanwhile the War Department revealed the Japanese steel center of Yawata was the target of yesterday’s bombing by B-29 bombers.

50 Years Ago

June 19, 1969

The awarding of the fifty year membership pin to Bert Heck highlighted the annual inspection pf Pleiades Chapter order of Eastern Star, the inspection held in the Masonic Temple Saturday, June 14.

———

Forty Three women were present for the June 11 low net games, played at Arrowhead golf course, Minster. Mrs. David Schwieterman and Mrs. Anita Cook were first in scores listed with Mrs. John Ouwekerk and Mrs. Robert Marshall second. Mrs. Harold Thieman and Mrs. Carroll Grimm were third and in fourth place were Mrs. Paul Maltinskey and Mrs. Roger Thieman.

25 Years Ago

June 19, 1994

Pam Schulze of Lehman and Susan Cotterman of Sidney were honored for their outstanding seasons in girls softball by being named to Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All Ohio team announced this morning. Schulze was a first team selection in Division III after leading Lehman to another excellent season, a 19-5 record and the co-championship of the Southwestern Rivers Conference. Schulze had a spectacular season leading the area in runs scored with 53, in triples with 8 and in home runs with 6. She hit .530 second best in the area, with 44 hits in 83 at bats. And she drove in 32 runs. Cotterman was a second team selection in Division I after pitching Sidney to the championship game of the district tournament. She pitched 115 innings and had 143 strikeouts. Her final record was 10-6.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

