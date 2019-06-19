City’s flood action plan is initiated

SIDNEY — Due to continued rainfall, the city of Sidney’s flood action plan was again initiated on Wednesday morning.

It was also initiated Tuesday morning after river level had reached 10.5 feet.

According to a press release from the city of Sidney, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., the city’s flood action plan was initiated as the river level had again reached 10.5 feet.

City staff have been closely monitoring the river levels and will continue to do so.

A copy of the flood action plan, along with the latest river level is available on the city of Sidney’s website at http://www.sidneyoh.com/Water-Treatment/services-river-flood-action-plan.asp .