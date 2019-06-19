Botkins floods again

Botkins firefighters and volunteers carry sandbags to put around windows that lead into the basement of a house surrounded by flood waters at the intersection of Mary Street and South Sycamore Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19. Seven streets were closed off in Botkins after heavy rains once again flooded the town this summer.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A man walks along the flooded sidewalk next to West State Street near North Mill Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass coordinates sandbaging efforts in Botkins Wednesday, June 19.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ask Amy Home Furnishings which was damaged by other recent flooding was again surrounded by flood water in Botkins Wednesday, June 19. A sign says please support us by shopping online at their website www.askamyhomefurnishings.com.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins firefighters and volunteers leave the intersection of Mary Street and South Sycamore Street in Botkins for the next house to sandbag Wednesday, June 19. Seven streets were closed off in Botkins after heavy rains once again flooded the town this summer.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A Village of Botkins Service Department pickup truck drives through flood waters on West State Street near North Mill Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Evan Poeppelman, 12, of Botkins, son of Scott and Linda Poeppelman, rides his bike through a flooded portion of West Walnut Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins firefighters and volunteers stack sandbags around a house surrounded by flood waters at the intersection of Mary Street and South Sycamore Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19. Seven streets were closed off in Botkins after heavy rains once again flooded the town this summer.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
