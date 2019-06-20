Volunteers plant donated flowers

Denise McCune, of Fort Loramie, and her grandchildren Arabella Cassada, 7, and Austin Cassada, 11, plant flowers at Fair Haven Shelby County Home on Fair Road Monday, June 17. Arabella and Austin are the children of David Cassada, of Sidney, and Sara Gillott, of Miamisburg. Several volunteers worked to put down the landscaping supplies donated by Blue Acre Gardens, Sidney Landscaping, Lowe’s, Walmart, Kris Elsner, Gehret Nursery, Roe Trucking, Bryce Refus and Kroger.

Denise McCune, of Fort Loramie, and her grandchildren Arabella Cassada, 7, and Austin Cassada, 11, plant flowers at Fair Haven Shelby County Home on Fair Road Monday, June 17. Arabella and Austin are the children of David Cassada, of Sidney, and Sara Gillott, of Miamisburg. Several volunteers worked to put down the landscaping supplies donated by Blue Acre Gardens, Sidney Landscaping, Lowe’s, Walmart, Kris Elsner, Gehret Nursery, Roe Trucking, Bryce Refus and Kroger. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_Farihaven.jpg Denise McCune, of Fort Loramie, and her grandchildren Arabella Cassada, 7, and Austin Cassada, 11, plant flowers at Fair Haven Shelby County Home on Fair Road Monday, June 17. Arabella and Austin are the children of David Cassada, of Sidney, and Sara Gillott, of Miamisburg. Several volunteers worked to put down the landscaping supplies donated by Blue Acre Gardens, Sidney Landscaping, Lowe’s, Walmart, Kris Elsner, Gehret Nursery, Roe Trucking, Bryce Refus and Kroger. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News