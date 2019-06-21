Education Foundation announces scholarship winners

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has released the names of its 2019 scholarship recipients.

The Ben-Med Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Emily Austin, daughter of James and Barb Austin. She will be attending the University of Dayton.

The Brad Meyer Baseball Memorial Scholarship of $1,024 was presented to Christoper (CJ) Billing., son of Shane and Bev Billing. He will be attending the University of Toledo.

The Elmer Schafer Memorial Scholarship of $1,000, and the American Legion Post 355 Scholarship #1 of $1,000, was presented to Joe Ballas, son of Mike and Karen Ballas. He will be attending The Ohio State University.

The Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Leadership Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Cassidy Albers, daughter of Jeff and Shelly Albers. She will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Carson Moore, son of Kevin and Denise Moore. He will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Charles Wray, son of Chad and Brenda Wray. He will be attending The Ohio State University.

The Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship of $500 was presented to Rachel DeLoye, daughter of Chris DeLoye and Joyce Albers. She will be attending the University of Toledo.

The Homer & Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship of $1,500 was presented to Jake Rethman, son of Brad and Ann Rethman. He will be attending the University of Toledo.

The John & Victoria Albers Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Lydia Stricker, daughter of Keith and Julie Stricker. She will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Joseph & Mary Borchers Memorial Scholarship of $500 was presented to Emily Austin, daughter of James and Barb Austin. She will be attending the University of Dayton.

The Minster Bank Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Amy Eilerman, daughter of Rusty and Kristie Eilerman. She will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Red & Black Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Aleah Frilling, daughter of Randy and Greta Frilling. She will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Richard and Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Emma Wilt, daughter of Mark and Jenni Wilt. She will be attending Sinclair Community College.

The David and Julie Shuffleton Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Ethan Pleiman, son of Kevin and Shelly Pleiman. He will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Post 355 Legionnaire, Auxiliary and Sons’ Scholarship of $1,000, and the Leo J. Meyer Memorial Scholarship of $1,000, was presented to Madison Rose, daughter of Brad and Kelly Rose. She will be attending the Xavier University.

The Urban & Pauline Ratermann Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Chloe Stang, daughter of Greg and Kris Stang. She will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Paul and Veronica Perin Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Jake Ratermann, son of Karl and Robin Ratermann. He will be attending Ohio State University in Lima.

The Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Riley Middendorf, daughter of Mark and Shelley Middendorf. She will be attending the University of Dayton.

The Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Mitchell Puthoff, son of Dan and Mary Puthoff. He will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The August “Jr.” Gaier Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Mason Kemper, son of Dean and Polly Kemper. He will be attending Bowling Green State University.

The Fort Loramie Education Foundation is a broad based, non-profit community organization whose purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Its charge is to operate for the benefit of students, former students, and all persons seeking education whose parents have been or who presently are taxpayers in or residents of Fort Loramie School District.