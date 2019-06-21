Great Miami River receding

Flooding along the Great Miami River in Sidney has caused many areas in nearby parks to be closed, including the Veterans Memorial Walkway, as seen on Friday near the entrance by Johnston Drive. The City of Sidney said the river crested at 11.03 feet early on Friday and is receding. Whether it will continue to recede for long remains to be seen. The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of rain for the area on Saturday and a high chance of precipitation on Sunday and Monday. All of Shelby County will remain under a Flood Warning until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Flooding along the Great Miami River in Sidney has caused many areas in nearby parks to be closed, including the Veterans Memorial Walkway, as seen on Friday near the entrance by Johnston Drive. The City of Sidney said the river crested at 11.03 feet early on Friday and is receding. Whether it will continue to recede for long remains to be seen. The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of rain for the area on Saturday and a high chance of precipitation on Sunday and Monday. All of Shelby County will remain under a Flood Warning until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_BPB_9447-1-copy-2.jpg Flooding along the Great Miami River in Sidney has caused many areas in nearby parks to be closed, including the Veterans Memorial Walkway, as seen on Friday near the entrance by Johnston Drive. The City of Sidney said the river crested at 11.03 feet early on Friday and is receding. Whether it will continue to recede for long remains to be seen. The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of rain for the area on Saturday and a high chance of precipitation on Sunday and Monday. All of Shelby County will remain under a Flood Warning until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News