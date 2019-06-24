Huge July 4th fireworks display set for bicentennial

SIDNEY — “Bigger and better than ever,” was the way Shelby County Commissioner and Co-Chair of the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Bob Guillozet described this year’s fireworks display. The annual event is again scheduled to be held on July 4 at 10 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

“This year’s show will be the largest fireworks display ever seen in Shelby County,” Sidney Mayor and Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Chair Mike Barhorst said. “Bob used the knowledge he gained about fireworks in the years he served on the Sidney Fire Department to work with our vendor so that we could get the biggest bang for the buck possible.”

Guillozet was Sidney’s first deputy fire chief. One of the deputy chief’s responsibilities was ensuring the safety of both the technicians and spectators attending the annual July 4th fireworks display. As a result of schooling he received as part of his job, Guillozet learned a great deal about fireworks, something that was greatly beneficial in negotiating the contract.

Sponsors for this year’s fireworks display include Wilson Health, Emerson Climate Technologies, Buckeye Ford, NK Telco, Cargill, Ferguson Construction, Goffena Furniture and S&S Hospitality Management.

“Our community is truly blessed to have civic-minded partners who have stepped forward to help grow this annual tradition,” Barhorst said. “I hope that all those who enjoy the fireworks will take the time to thank the sponsors for their generosity to the community.

“Last year, the city of Sidney used High-Tech Special Effects for the July 4th fireworks,” Barhorst said. “We were pleased with the results. Randy Bast and his team have more than 30 years of experience in fireworks, flames, and movie special effects.”

As a result, the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee has contracted with High-Tech Special Effects for this year’s show.

“They have worked on huge events,” Guillozet said, “including the 2005 Presidential Inauguration with George W. Bush, episodes of the popular television show Duck Dynasty, NASCAR events, the Memphis Grizzles and Houston Rockets of the NBA, the MTV Music Awards and World Championship Wrestling.”

“Once Bob (Guillozet) told us what he wanted, we sat down, put the order together, and determined what racks we needed,” Bast said. “When we get closer to the date, we’ll wire up the racks, get the products we need and fill out the paper work to get on the road. We’ll drive the 10 hours from Memphis to Sidney, set up, complete the show and then tear down and drive home.”

“This is literally a once in a lifetime event,” Guillozet said. “It is unlikely that anyone alive today will still be here for Shelby County’s Tercentenary (300 year birthday) Celebration, but if they are, it is possible that the county commissioners then may try to outdo our effort!”

In addition to the fireworks display, the Sidney Civic Band will perform on July 4. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. and will feature patriotic music. Once the fireworks begin, the band will play a series of marches through the conclusion of the show. The band will set up on the tennis courts at Sidney High School.

“It should be an outstanding evening,” Barhorst said. “I can hardly wait to see the show!”