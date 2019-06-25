Students grow ‘knee-high corn’

HARDIN — Shelby County farmers have experienced one of the roughest planing seasons in recent history. And because of this, the tradition of having knee-high corn by the Fourth of July probably isn’t going to happen this year.

However, in one spot in the county, corn planted by Shelby County third-grade students has surpassed the knee-high by the Fourth of July saying.

“The students planted the corn at the Wilson-Lenox House, which was built in 1816,” said Tilda Phlipot, Shelby County Historical Society director. “On May 7, 8 and 9, students from across the county attended a bicentennial program to learn more about the history of the county.”

While there, the students experienced what it was like living in Shelby County 200 years ago.

“The corn was planted by hand while farmers’ tractors were sidelined due to rain,” said Eric Ditmer, a member of the bicentennial committee. “This has been a harsh planting season and there are serious problems with this year’s crops.”