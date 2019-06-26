Anna man sentenced to prison in two cases

SIDNEY – A 21-year-old Anna man was ordered to serve two prison sentences in separate cases on drug-related offenses. While the case was being adjudicated, he had his probation revoked and failed to appear in court.

The case was one of several heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

Robert William Tillman, 21, 14350 State Route 119, was sentenced to 12 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on two charges in his first case.

The case saw the revocation of his probation from an offense on Feb. 19, 2018. He was originally charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, after being arrested with cocaine.

A second case involved Tillman’s arrest this past Feb. 14 while in possession of Xanax with a previous drug conviction. He was found guilty on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Tillman failed to appear in court on April 18. An arrest warrant was issued and his bond was revoked.

Recently, Judge James Stevenson ordered an 11-month sentence which will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with the 12-month prison term issued in his first case.

Ryan Michael Parrett, 29, incarcerated, was sentenced to six additional months with the ODRC on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was found with heroin during his arrest on March 1.

Parrett is currently an inmate with the ODRC serving a 12-month sentence on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, having been arrested Jan. 10, 2017. The most recent case led to the revocation of his probation in the 2017 case.

Stevenson ordered the sentences be served consecutively, or one following the other.

A Michigan man was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC for his action involving a theft at the Sidney Walmart with a co-defendant.

Amonte Clayton, 23, Inkster, Michigan, was sentenced to prison on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He had accepted a plea agreement to a lesser charge during his status conference in May.

On Feb. 18, Clayton and Javonte E. Jones, 22, Canton, Michigan, caused $7,152.22 in damages when they attempted to steal items. They then attempted to flee police during their arrest.

Jones fled the scene in a vehicle causing the damage. During a car chase, speeds reached as high as 95 mph before being captured.

In May, Jones was sentenced to 24 months with the ODRC on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. His driver’s license will be suspended for three years upon his release.

The pair was also ordered to pay restitution for damages at Walmart.

Not guilty verdict

Nathan L. Jelks, 28, at large, was found to be not guilty on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, ending a one-day jury trial.

Jelks had been indicted having been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in the vicinity of a school.

In other cases:

• Alexander J. Ham, 18, 800 Hoewisher Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his status conference recently. The charge stemmed from Ham’s kicking of a Sidney Police officer in the face causing injury on March 13.

He was originally charged because of him injuring a male and two female family members at their home.

When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,000 fine.

• A Louisiana man took a plea agreement in his case regarding unlawful gun possession.

Kenneth Nelson Bowling Jr., 55, Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to counts of attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving under suspension, all first-degree misdemeanors, during his final pretrial. When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $3,000 fine.

The agreement also contains a joint recommendation of a jail term for time already served and a driver’s license suspension from one to three years.

Bowling was arrested on May 29, 2017, with a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

• Toby Gilbert, 46, 215 N. Pomeroy Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony, during his final pretrial hearing. When sentenced on July 30, he faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

On March 29, Gilbert was arrested and charged with failure to provide change of address, a third-degree felony. He is listed as a sex offender following a 2010 conviction of gross sexual imposition in Darke County.

• Arthur Adkins, 21, 320 Franklin Ave., was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to forfeit a shotgun and assessed court costs.

Stevenson also ordered him to be held at the Shelby County Jail until he can be enrolled in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima or the MonDay program in Dayton.

Adkins was found guilty of possessing Methamphetamine when he was arrested on Sept. 25.

• Jerry Wilson Moore, 54, Nashville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted trafficking in drugs and possession of criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors, during his final pretrial.

He was arrested on March 9 for trafficking marijuana. Stevenson also ordered Moore must forfeit $2,150 in cash seized at the time of his arrest.

When sentenced, he faces a maximum of six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

• Jeremy R. Gervais, 28, 1768 Fair Oaks Drive, pleaded guilty two charges of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his status conference. When sentenced on July 30, he faces a maximum of a year in prison and a $3,500 fine.

Gervais was found guilty of receiving two credit cards belonging to another person in January. He was also ordered to pay restitution. Prosecutors agreed not to files charges against him that are currently known.

• Randolf Lee Hall, 36, 301 E. Robinwood St., has his case dismissed without prejudice. He had been charged with having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was arrested Sept. 8, 2017, in possession of an AK-15 rifle.

Current inmate handed more time

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.