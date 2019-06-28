Grand jury indicts Minster man

SIDNEY – A Minster area man is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 bond following an incident earlier this week that involved gunfire and kidnapping.

Shamon Tyler Runyon, 19, 12534 State Route 362, Minster, is facing charges following a domestic dispute that allegedly resulted in a pistol shot that also hit an adjoining residence; and for holding the gun to the victim’s head.

On Thursday, June 27, the Shelby County grand jury indicted Runyon on charges of kidnapping and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, both second-degree felonies.

According to online court records, on Monday, June 24, Runyon was lying on the bed at his residence with an adult female when he discharged a High Point 9mm pistol into a closet. Authorities report the bullet went through the wall of his trailer and into the wall of a neighboring unit, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Joel March.

An incident dated June 25 reports Runyon pointed the pistol at the victim and told her not to leave. He is believed to have ordered her into the bedroom, where he laid on top of her and pressed the gun to her head threatening to kill her.

Runyon will be arraigned on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Charged with kidnapping, improperly discharging firearm

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

