Fire damages garage

SIDNEY — Sidney Firefighters were dispatched at 10:17 p.m. on June 27, 2019, to the area of Cherry and Foraker on a report of a Garage Fire.

On arrival, crews found a fully involved detached garage fire at 804 Foraker. No one lived at the address. The property is owned by Jeff Sloan.

The fire was quickly contained, with a $10,000 estimated structure loss and $5,000 estimated loss to contents. No exposures were involved in the fire.

Off duty staffing was called into man the station.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.