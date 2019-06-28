Learing some new moves

City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employees, left to right, Ciera Driskell, of Tawawa, and Emily Fogt, of Sidney, teach sisters Keygan Bladen, 9, and Myah Bladen, 6, both of Sidney, both the children of Tareena Bladen and Chad Bladen, some gymnastics moves at Orbison Park Friday, June 28. The gymnastics clinic is one of the ongoing events being put on by the Sidney parks department.

City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employees, left to right, Ciera Driskell, of Tawawa, and Emily Fogt, of Sidney, teach sisters Keygan Bladen, 9, and Myah Bladen, 6, both of Sidney, both the children of Tareena Bladen and Chad Bladen, some gymnastics moves at Orbison Park Friday, June 28. The gymnastics clinic is one of the ongoing events being put on by the Sidney parks department. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_SDN062919GymPark.jpg City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employees, left to right, Ciera Driskell, of Tawawa, and Emily Fogt, of Sidney, teach sisters Keygan Bladen, 9, and Myah Bladen, 6, both of Sidney, both the children of Tareena Bladen and Chad Bladen, some gymnastics moves at Orbison Park Friday, June 28. The gymnastics clinic is one of the ongoing events being put on by the Sidney parks department. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News