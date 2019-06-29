125 Years Ago

June 29, 1894

In order to get an idea of the mail matter passing through the Sidney post office, all mail matter was counted last week. The count resulted as follows: incoming mail- first class, 11,500 pieces, second class, 5500 pieces: third class, 1,600 pieces. Outgoing mail-first class, 13,000 pieces; second class, 35000 pieces; third class, 6000 pieces: fourth class, 150 pieces.

———

W.D. Davis, of this city, was nominated as the Republican canidate from this district to Congress at the Republican congressional convention held in Celina yesterday. He was nominated on the second ballot, over S.F. Ellis, of Lima, and J.W. Wilson, of Darke county.

100 Years Ago

June 29, 1919

The peace treaty has been signed. Dr. Louis Mueller signed at 3:12 p.m. (Paris time). Dr. Bell signed at 3:13, and President Wilson signed at 3:14 p.m. The signing of the treaty was completed at 3:30 p.m., and the German representative left immediately . President Wilson advised Washington that he would leave Paris for Brest at 9:30 tonight

———

Harry Custenborder and George Mills arrived home from Camp Sherman this afternoon, having received their discharges from service. They were the first to volunteer for military service and went out with the first quota in 1917, They served in eight different battles.

75 Years Ago

June 29, 1944

Today’s peak temperature may exceed 102 degrees according to information bast on yesterday’s reading at the waterworks.

At 6 p.m,. yesterday, the mercury registered 102 degrees after reaching 84 at noon. The reading at noon today was four degrees higher, standing at the 88 degree mark.

———

Governor Thomas E. Dewey, of New York, was nominated for the presidency on the first ballot at the 23rd Republican national convention in Chicago this afternoon. A Dewey-Bricker ticket now looms as a possibility.

50 Years Ago

June 29, 1969

Word that their son Specialist 4th Class Monte R. Jones was killed June 23 in Vietnam action was received by Mr. and Mrs. Norman Jones, R.R. 6, Sidney. There were no particulars as to the cause of death received Friday by the parents from two Army officers from Dayton. In Vietnam since last December he was the holder of the Purple Heart and three other decorations, members of the family disclosed today. (Editor’s Note: Monte Jones was just one of 17 brave young men from Shelby count who lost their lives in Vietnam)

———

Capt. And Mrs. William Hood, in charge of the Salvation Army since June of 1963 leave 29 June for New York City where Capt. Hood is assigned to the Territorial Headquarters finance department, During their-sojourn in Sidney they have been responsible for financial, public relations, welfare, and youth and adult programs and organized the women’s auxiliary.

25 Years Ago

June 29, 1994

It was moving day Part II today for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. The administrative operations of the department were moved to the new building on Gearhart Road in April. Inmates were being transferred today from the old Shelby County Jail downtown to the new facility. The old jail will be abandoned after serving the county for about 120 years. Shelby County Commissioners have not decided on the future use of the old jail and sheriff’s office next door. One of the possible uses being discussed is for storage of county records. About 55 inmates will be transferred to the new 124 bed facility.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

