Celebrating Independence Day

Kyle Partin, of Union City, Ind., gets warmed up on his drums before performing with the band Haywired at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

James Thomas, left, watches as Alicia Hill, both of Celina, pics out his prize at the cake wheel during New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

Jayden Metzger, 7, holds her brother Hudson Metzger, 1, both of New Knoxville, as she plays in a bounce house during the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29. The siblings are the children of Linzee and Zach Metzger.

Wyatt Steinke, 4, of Botkins, son of Nate and Anna Steinke, shoots a basket during the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

Brody Neu, 3, of Shawnee, son of Michael and Ashley Neu, eats a hotdog at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

Faith Bower, 14, of New Knoxville, daughter of Erin and Jarrod Bower, gets a plate of brats together for sale at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

Alex Flores, of Troy, looks at books for sale during the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

Style Boutique owner Melissa Wenning, of St. Marys, sells some shirts to Phyllis Earle, of Castle Rock, Colo., at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

New Knoxville School athletic director Kay Webb gives a talk on the new gym that is being built. Junior high school events will be played in the new gym. Webb talked at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.

Cole Kuck, left, 5, son of Karl and Abi Kuck, and his grandma Kay Kuck, both of St. Marys, look for items to cast raffle tickets for at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29.