Grand jury indicts man for truck theft, police chase

SIDNEY – Several people have been charged for their alleged deceitful attempts to gain money in the city. In all, 13 people were indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, June 27.

The charges include forgery, counterfeiting, tampering with records and illicit drug use.

On Saturday, the SDN published a story on Shamon Runyon of Minster, who was indicted on kidnapping and gun charges. These are the 12 remaining cases to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Joey Dillon Baker, 33, Lancaster, Ohio, remains held at the county jail on a $50,000 bond for incidents occurring earlier this month.

According to online court records, on June 14, Baker broke into a building at Sidney Tree Care, Inc., 18450 Johnston Road, to commit a theft. He stole a 2012 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado truck from the business.

On June 17, Baker returned to the area of the theft and authorities attempted to make a traffic stop to speak with him. He fled the scene traveling at high rates of speed and failing to stop at stop sign locations.

Baker was indicted on grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and for failure to comply with the order or signal of a an officer, a third-degree felony.

In another truck related case, a Sidney woman was supposedly discovered to be falsifying records in order to obtain a duplicate title for a 2003 Ford F250 truck she did not own.

Ashley E. Thornhill, 29, 615 Ann Place, was indicted for tampering with records, a third-degree felony, and two counts of attempted tampering with records, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to court documents, on Feb. 9, Thornhill allegedly falsified an affidavit at the Shelby County Title Office to obtain a duplicate title for the truck she portrayed to own. When the affidavit was entered into the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles database it prompted the tampering charge.

On April 30, Thornhill knowingly falsified the assignment of a duplicate Ohio Certificate of Title to a 2003 Ford F250 truck. The next day, on May 1, Thornhill again provided false ownership documents to obtain a duplicate title. These actions prompted the two attempted tampering with record charges.

Counterfeit charges filed

Two cases involving counterfeit money being passed to local businesses were filed.

Brandon Franklin Gregory, 34, Dayton, allegedly passed fake $20 bills to three businesses on June 16. They included Subway, 1240 Wapakoneta Ave., Hibbets Sports, 2246 Michigan St., and the Clark Station, 125 W. Court St.

Police received call the next day that Gregory had returned to the store. When Sidney Police arrived he resisted arrest and was tasered twice before being arrested. He was discovered to be in possession of Methamphetamine and $200 in counterfeit bills.

Gregory was charged with three counts of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He remains housed at the county jail on a $10,000 bond.

David Marlow, 25, at large, also went on a counterfeiting binge when he attempted to pass a fake $1 bill at the downtown Clark Station on June 4.

He was charged with counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

Dayton forgers

A Dayton couple was each indicted on a forgery charge, both fifth-degree felonies.

On May 7, Reanna D’Lynn Woods, 20, and Terence S. Furlow Jr., 24, presented fraudulent payroll checks to be cashed at the Sidney Food Town market.

Two Sidney men were charged similarly for aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

Joseph J. Whitmore, 45, and Larry E. Victor, 47, both of 817 Second Ave., were arrested on June 22 supposedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

Whitmore remains incarcerated at the county jail on a $25,000 bond.

In other cases:

• Roger Gross, 54, 219 ½ E. Court St., was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs and for possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Gross was arrested on March 24 supposedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Teresa K. Salyer, 43, Wagner, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and for possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

She was arrested on April 18 allegedly with Methamphetamine.

• Christopher D. Smith, 46, 18912 State Route 706, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and for possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

Smith was arrested June 10 and is believed to be in possession of Methamphetamine and cocaine.

• Brooke N. Davis, 26, 2641 Terry Hawk Drive, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Records indicate Davis stole a 1994 Chevy pickup truck on June 11. Also that day she allegedly caused physical injury to a female.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

