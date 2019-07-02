JC resident wins $6,600 on ‘Cash Explosion’

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor brought home $6,600 for her father-in-law, Ralph Sailor, whom she represented on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.”

“It was the most nervous and excited I’ve ever been at the same time,” Tina said of competing on the show. “It was so much fun. It was so much fun. They treated us very well and made it super fun for us.”

Ralph, who also is a Jackson Center resident, has bought Cash Explosion lottery tickets in Russells Point and Wapakoneta for years. A ticket he bought at Lester’s Tobacco Shack in Russell Point was one of eight selected from across the state for an appearance on Saturday’s episode.

However, having turned 87 years old in June, Ralph felt he wouldn’t be able to compete on the show and asked his daughter-in-law to play in his place.

“I felt very honored,” Tina said.

Tina, a regular viewer of “Cash Explosion,” saw her father-in-law’s name announced as a future contestant on a previous episode of the show. She called him to deliver the news – screaming hysterically and jumping up and down while on the phone. Tina’s reaction to the news was why Ralph, who is commonly known as Rock, chose her to replace him on the show.

Tina traveled to Columbus to film her episode with a large group of supporters that included her mother-in-law, Barb Sailor; husband, Rick Sailor; children Rachel and Ryan Sailor; mother and stepfather, Judie and Jim Herring; sister-in-law Beth Rockhold; sister-in-law Marilyn Kohler; brother-in-law Matt Kohler; cousins Kevin and Marsha Sailor; and friend Bruce Metz.

“I had a big group of good supporters. Everybody had on some kind of Jackson Center orange and black shirt,” said Tina, who wore a shirt celebrating the Tigers’ appearance in the elite eight of the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball tournament.

In the first round of the show, Tina had to pick three numbers between one and 20, ultimately choosing 13, 15 and four.

“The only number that had meaning was the very first number that I picked, the number 13, which was my father in law’s birthday, June 13,” she said.

Tina’s selections won $2,000, $2,400 and $2,200, respectively, for a total of $6,600. The total was eighth most of the eight competitors, putting her in a second chance game.

Of the six contestants in the second chance game, Tina’s selection had the second highest value but that wasn’t enough to continue to the final round.

Tina watched the broadcast of her episode on Saturday with family members and friends. She was especially excited every time her children were shown.

“It was kind of strange to see yourself on television, but it was fun,” she said. “It was more fun to see my family members in the crowd than to see myself.”

The $6,600 Tina brought home for her father-in-law is in the bank, she said, until Ralph decides what he wants to do with his winnings.

“Right now he doesn’t have any specific plans,” Tina said. “He’s just kind of mulling things over.”

Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor, right, talks to hosts David McCreary and Alissa Henry during Saturday’sepisode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_PRINT-CE_1952_Online.07_37_18_04.Still044-1.jpg Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor, right, talks to hosts David McCreary and Alissa Henry during Saturday’sepisode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” Photo courtesy of Mills James Productions A large group of supporters traveled with Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor, right, to watch her compete on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_PRINT-CE_1952_Online.07_37_13_17.Still045-1.jpg A large group of supporters traveled with Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor, right, to watch her compete on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” Photo courtesy of Mills James Productions Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor won $6,600 for her father-in-law Ralph Sailor, also of Jackson Center, on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_PRINT-CE_1952_Online.07_37_08_20.Still046-1.jpg Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor won $6,600 for her father-in-law Ralph Sailor, also of Jackson Center, on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” Photo courtesy of Mills James Productions Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor represented her father-in-law, Ralph Sailor, also of Jackson Center, on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_PRINT-1952_1_A_0000.00_06_02_18.Still001-1.jpg Jackson Center resident Tina Sailor represented her father-in-law, Ralph Sailor, also of Jackson Center, on Saturday’s episode of the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion.” Photo courtesy of Mills James Productions

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

