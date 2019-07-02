1 injured in state Route 29 fire

ANNA — One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation during a house fire on state Route 29 Monday evening, July 1.

According to Fort Loramie Fire Chief Brad Schulze, the fire at 11701 State Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township appears to be accidental and electrical in nature. He said the fire is still officially under investigation.

Dispatch received the report of a structure fire Monday evening at 6:51 p.m. Anna, Van Buren Township, Minster and Sidney Fire Departments were also called to the scene, along with Jackson Center Police and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was quickly contained and mutual aid was called off soon after Fort Loramie Fire arrived on the scene, Schulze said.

Schulze said the homeowner was napping in the bedroom when he was awoken by the smell of smoke and flames. He was able to exit the home and suffered only minor smoke inhalation before calling 911, Schulze said. The homeowner was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported, he said.

The fire was contained to a mechanical closet. The loss is to the room and its contents. Up to about a third of home also sustained smoke and water damage. The loss amount is too soon to estimate, Schulze said.

The single-story modular home is owned by Sara Gross. She and her husband have been displaced by the fire as the home is unlivable, Schulze said.

