125 years ago

July 3, 1894

A small group of Populists met in the assembly room of the courthouse to select their representatives. The congregational congress will be held in Lima and the county confab will take place on August 4th.

———

A number of Sidney men, employed in bridge construction by the CH & D railroad, were sent down to Cincinnati a few days ago. They were to replace striking workers. The men were threatened, but no one was hurt. They will return to Sidney soon.

100 years ago

July 3, 1919

There will be a new addition to the Wagner Manufacturing Company, the contract today for two sections- totaling 16,000 square feet. It will be built of concrete and steel. The work will be finished in 45 days. The work is being performed by the U.S. Structural Steel Company, with offices in New York and Dayton.

———

There will be a new leader of the next War Savings Stamp Drive in Sidney. Mrs. Wilbur Piper has been selected to be in charge. The drive will be overseen by the women of Shelby County. She has not announced any plans for the drive.

75 years ago

July 3, 1944

Only two petitions were filed with the County Board of Elections by the June 30 deadline. Judge Eshman will be seeking reelection as probate judge. The Russia Board of Education has filed petitions for a three mill levy for three years.

———

Sales of war bonds were a big topic of conversation the other day. The Fifth War Loan drive is heading toward its goal of $1,661,000. However, the series E bond drive is lagging far behind the goal of $390,000. So far, only $112,866 in bonds has been sold.

50 years ago

July 3, 1969

The McCrate accounting firm has hired a new staff accountant. He is Robert Dye of Quincy. The young Dye graduated from Miami-Jacobs Business College with a higher accounting major.

———

Everyone thought June was cooler and wetter than normal. Now the facts are in. The average temperature for June was 66.2 degrees, or 3.9 degrees cooler than average for June. We had about one inch more rain than average. June was the coolest in 16 years.

25 years ago

July 3, 1994

The county Concert in the Hills promises to be better and bigger than ever. This is the 14th year it will be held. Key headliners this year include Travis Tritt and Lee Greenwood.

———

There will be changes at the Hardin-Houston School system. Their athletic Director, Jim Magateaux, has resigned. He was also girls’ basketball coach. Magateaux has been with the school three years. The announcement was made by superintendant Andy Frierot.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

