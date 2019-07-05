Moon Landing Cooking Contest underway

WAPAKONETA — What comes to mind when you remember the Apollo 11 Moon Landing? Was it what you had for supper that evening? The snacks you were enjoying as you watched the landing in front of the TV? The food you enjoyed at the Splashdown Party? Maybe you’ve since seen or thought of something taste treat that could trigger memories in others, too!

Under the leadership of Debbie Brown, the 50th Anniversary Cooking Contest will have divisions for Youth (under 18 years old) and Adults (18 years old and above). Entries may be submitted in any or all of four categories: beverages, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Entries will be judged on presentation, taste, ease of preparation, and connection to Apollo 11 Moon Landing. During judging, entrants will explain to the judges just how their entries connect with the moon landing anniversary as well as how the dish was made.

Judging will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, beginning at 3 p.m. St. Joseph is located at Pearl and Blackhoof Streets, with access to the Parish Life Center available via the Blackhoof Street parking lot. Winners will be announced and awards presented on Friday, July 19, 5:30 p.m. at the Family Entertainment Stage in downtown Wapakoneta.

Prizes, including grocery store gift cards, will be awarded to the top entry in each category by division. Other prizes will be based on number of entries in each category/division. Recipes will be printed in local media and the dishes may even appear in the menus of our local restaurants!

Registration for this contest are due by 9:00 am. Monday, July 15. Forms are available at the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce and via the Summer Moon Festival and First on the Moon Facebook pages and websites.

For more information, contact Debbie Brown, brown1522@bright.net.