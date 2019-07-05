Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:24 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Deputies are investigating a report of an unruly juvenile.

-11:06 a.m. vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism to basketballs in the 3000 block of Red Feather Road in Washington Township.

-8:46 a.m.: runaway. Deputies are investigating a report of an 11-year-old who has run away.

THURSDAY

-4:50 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Fire were dispatched to a rollover crash with unknown injuries in the 9000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Port Jefferson Fire and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to the 19000 block of Johnston Road for a go kart rollover.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and Jackson Center Fire were dispatched to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-4:52 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

THURSDAY

-9:58 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-9:51 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Sidney Medics were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cisco Road in Clinton Township.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

