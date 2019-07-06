Posted on by

Fort Loramie Liberty Days


David Hilgefort, 16, of Fort Loramie, son of John Hilgefort, places a turtle onto a race track before the start of a turtle race at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Braxton Chamberlin, 2, of Sidney, son of Justin and Sara Chamberlin, tumbles while playing a basketball game at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Aubree Meyer, 6, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Shaun and Leanne Meyer, works her way up a climbing wall at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tucker Hoying, left, 2, eats ice cream from a cup held by his mother, Brittany Hoying, both of Fort Loramie, at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5. Tucker is also the son of Chip Hoying.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Little Miss Independence MC Maddie Geise, left, interviews 2019 Little Miss Independence Ava Boerger, 6, both of Fort Loramie, daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, during the 2019 Little Miss Independence contest at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Saturday, July 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mavrick Grudich, left, 13, son of Chris and Jen Grudich, is congratulated for winning with a 21 by Dylan Sanders, 14, both of Fort Loramie, son of Jeff and Christie Sanders, at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5. The 21 black jack dealer was Tanner Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie Liberty Days Miss Independence 2019 Alyssa Wrasman, left, 17, daughter of Kevin and Amy Wrasman, stands with 2019 Little Miss Independence Ava Boerger, 6, both of Fort Loramie, daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, after Ava was crowned Saturday, July 6. Wrasman was crowned Friday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Allison Paulus, 1, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Paulus, holds a balloon at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ben Pleiman, center, 12, son of Carla and Mitch Pleiman, wears part of a decoration that had been used for the Fort Loramie Liberty Days Little Miss Independence Day contest at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5. Ben helped Carter Eilerman, left, 12, son of Kari and Brian Eilerman, and Carter Gasson, right, 13, all of Fort Loramie, son of Corey and Nikki Gasson, pop balloons that were also used for the Little Miss Independence Day contest.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sammy Goubeaux, left, 11, son of Brian and Jill Goubeaux, plays a game of corn hole with Wade Holthaus, 12, both of Fort Loramie, son of Brian and Shelly Holthaus, at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Saw Creek performs in front of a packed tent at Fort Loramie Liberty Days Friday, July 5.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

