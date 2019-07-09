Ashers selected as July Artists of the Month

SIDNEY — The art gallery at the Amos Memorial Public Library is filled this month with the artwork of Ann E. Asher and Merrill Asher. The exhibit runs through July 30 and explores various styles, techniques and media. There will be an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, July, 13 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Ann Asher is a practicing graphic designer and artist, who has had numerous awards and has her artwork all over the world. She taught art and retired after teaching 35 years, all in the Sidney City School system. She was born in England but grew up in Cincinnati and graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, with a degree in Graphic Design. She attended Wright State and the University of Dayton to obtain her teaching degree and later earned a Masters in Education from the University of Dayton. She then went on to receive an Education Specialist degree from UD with a concentration on Educational Leadership.

She is the recipient of numerous awards, grants and recognition: Several Copeland Corporation teacher incentive grants and Copeland Student Support grants for programs to enhance art education at Sidney High School. She was a presenter of programs to educate other teachers and the general public, received the Ohio Governor’s Award of Excellence, and listed in “Who’s Who among American’s Teachers from 1992-2007, designed art works that have been accepted and displayed by companies and private clientele in the area, the United States and abroad. The recipient of the St. Regis Art Award in packaging design, she received third place in the high school category of Teachers’ Enterprise Ohio Awards Program, recipient of the Teacher Golden Apple Achiever Award, Gateway Arts Council and Piqua Arts Council Art Wards. Also, she has had numerous art shows, critiqued, judged, and presented art awards to others.

She is a member and affiliated with many social and philanthropic organizations and boards – local, state and nationally.

She said, “My goal, in the area of art, is to instill upon others, the appreciation, understanding and enrichment of the Arts. That art is all around us and we can all create what we see and enjoy, but also, share it with others.”

Merrill Asher was born in Bronx, New York, and has lived in Sidney, Ohio since the age of 12. He has always been interested in drawing, “but could never draw a straight line.” He got into the field of photography due to going to the numerous art shows with his wife, Ann. Also, going to art competitions with her students.

He is a self-taught photographer and photography began as a hobby. Much of his work is based on and developed while working for Superior Wholesale Distributors, where he retired from in 2017. He developed a custom pizza design category using various clip art and custom logos, which helped him develop his skills with computer design.

Many of his pictures are based on the Ashers many extensive travels around the world, and many of them are digitized, enhanced or altered in a creative form. Merrill is and has been a member and affiliated with many organizations and boards, local, state and nationally. He was a member of the City of Sidney City Council for 28 years and acted as vice mayor for four years. He also served on the Sidney City School Board for four years. He had worked for Peri at the State for seven years. He is presently serving his 13th year on the Shelby County Board of Elections.

His goal, in his area of art of photography is to show others, the appreciation, understanding and enrichment of our environment. That art is all around us and we can all capture what we see and enjoy it.

Merrill is married to Ann Asher, and July 7, 2019, marked their 51st wedding anniversary. They have one son Ben, daughter-in-law Pam, two grandsons, and one granddaughter, which are their pride and joys.

The exhibit may be seen during regular library hours which are: Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, closed. The Amos Library is located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney and is a part of Shelby County Libraries that has locations in Anna, Botkins, Ft. Loramie, Jackson Center and Russia.