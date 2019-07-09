Anna Village Council moves forward with sidewalk program

ANNA – The Anna Village Council agreed to move forward with its sidewalk program following concerns expressed by a resident and a discussion of the matter during the council’s June meetings.

During the June 11 meeting, Angie Wildermuth presented a letter to council that Kyle Wildermuth wrote. Kyle Wildermuth requested the sidewalk program be suspended to focus on infrastructure of the storm sewer in the project area. He thinks there is a need for a total reconstruction of streets, curbs installed, storm water installations, replacement of water lines and a sewer line rehabilitation.

Village Administrator Mike Homan said the seven-year sidewalk program, which began in 2017, was intended for the safety of the kids and adults and getting them off the streets.

After discussion, council agreed to move forward with the sidewalk program and keep it going. For those properties that are opting-in, the village still has to stay on track with deadlines because rules within the Ohio Revised Code must be followed, dependent on the size of the project.

During the June 25 meeting, council approved an ordinance to authorize the village administrator to proceed with the 2019 sidewalk program on North Linden Street and East Walnut Street and declaring an emergency.

Also during the June 11 meeting, the council approved a resolution in collaboration with the Shelby County Commissioners in creating the Shelby County Complete Count Committee and declaring an emergency. A resolution authorizing the village administrator to sign an amendment to the Solid Waste and Recycling Interlocal Agreement and declaring an emergency also was approved.

Mayor Mark Pulfer reporter police statistics are available for review. There is paperwork for a part-time police officer, he reported.

Homan reported the dog park has been mostly completed and hosted its ribbon cutting, and South Street reconstruction is in the final design phase. Some of the property maintenance issues that have been filed into court have been taken care of and some have had no progress or contact.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer reported that the 2017-18 audit fieldwork has been completed and that a verbal report detected no major offenses. Shred-It was in Anna to shred documents approved by the state, and there was a total of 105 boxes that will be billed to the village.

Fire Chief Tim Bender reported the new utility truck has arrived.

Police Chief Scott Evans said a resume for Anthony Chitwood was given to council to review as a part-time officer. Justin Miller was hired by the department but never worked. He had to leave due to personal reasons.

In the parks and recreation report, council heard the small shelter house roof is in need of repair, and the park board will look into a grant to get a new shelter house. An Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant application was submitted for updated playground equipment meeting safety regulations. The school has discussed doing away with the basketball courts next to the FFA greenhouse for additional parking, and the board was asked about relocating the courts in the park.

During the June 25 meeting, council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a library service agreement. Council member Kathie Eshleman suggested the village increase the $1,200 it gives annually to the library to between $1,600 and $2,000. Council member Carol Ferguson suggested an additional $500 for the library, bringing its total annual amount to $1,700, which was approved.

A second reading was held for a resolution authorizing the consumption of alcoholic beverages purchased in the Village of Anna Park between the hours of 1 and 11 p.m. Aug. 31. Meyer will contact the insurance company.

During his administrator report, Homan thanked the Public Works Department for its extra work with the Anna Homecoming and volunteering to work a shift in the food tent. He reported the stop light bases have been poured at the Pike Street and Walnut Street intersection. There are 12 properties that have opted-in to have the village contractor install their sidewalks, he said, and the 2019 sidewalk bid opening is set for July 25.

A semi destroyed one of the light poles West Main Street, Homan reported, and the company is sending a check to cover the cost of the replacement that has been ordered. South Street reconstruction is in the final design phase. The police department roof is scheduled to be replaced in July or August. The Anna Truck Stop sewer line is now functioning on village sewer. Final grading and the fence installation remains to complete the Interstate 75 utilities project.

Bender reported there are various old/non-functioning outside lights that will be replaced at the fire department. The school has donated a smart board to the fire department.

In new business, a short biography was given on Dustin Mitchell. He was approved to be added to the Anna Volunteer Fire Department.

There was discussion regarding the pickleball courts/nets at the park. The nets that a group of pickleball players have provided have been locked up in a box with a phone number to call if someone wants access to the nets. No village employees have been given the code to the box at the park.

At the recent park advisory board meeting, it was noted that the park is open to the public and the features of the park should not be locked up. The tennis nets, soccer nets, bathrooms, etc. are all available and not locked during the season.

An option to make one of the three tennis courts a full time pickleball court was proposed. A plan of action will be in place before future changes will be made.

The Anna Village Council conducts meetings every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall. Meetings are open to the public.