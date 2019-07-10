125 Years

July 10, 1894

The clerk of Court, Mr. Doorley, has made his report for 1893. In the Common Pleas Court, there were 12 divorces filed, and nine were granted. There were 87 civil judgments granted. 43 of those were for money. The total amount of the judgments was $27,694. The one charge of murder filed was later nollied.

———

Ida Haslup and Kate Mumford left this morning for Asbury Park, New Jersey to attend a convention- the National Education Association. Miss Haslup will be presenting a paper she wrote on the qualifications of a high school teacher.

100 Years

July 10, 1919

The Third Regiment, the Ohio National Guard, headquartered in Sidney, will be part of a re-organization. The report was made by Col. R. Hubler, the former commander of the unit.

———

Jack Dempsey, the new heavy weight champion of the world, was in Sidney yesterday. he stopped for gas and inquired which way he should travel to get to Cincinnati. A number of local residents recognized him and stopped to chat with him.

75 Years

July 10, 1944

The terrible train wreck near Jellico, Tennessee, involved Shelby County soldiers. Seven were known to have been on board, and all of them were injured. The men were Pvt. Harley D. Blakely, Pvt. Ivan Coverstone, Pvt. Chalmer Fields, Pvt. Ray Hartford Murphy, Pvt. George Zimmerman, Pvt. Leonard Zumberger and Pvt. Harold Franklin McCcoms.

———

Roy Bulle of Sidney, left this morning for Cricket Holler scout camp near Dayton. He will be on staff as an assistant to the program leader for six weeks.

———

The first American Legion baseball team will be participating in its first tournament this weekend. The players are from Sidney High School and Holy Angels.

50 Years

July 10, 1969

Marion Lowry was sworn in as police chief at Versailles this morning. He previously served as police chief at Englewood and Cedarville. Lowry is a veteran of World War II whee he served with the military police.

———

The re-naming of Infirmary Road to Fair Road by the commissioners is complete. The resolution has been signed. The route in Sidney has always been known as Fair Road.

25 Years

July 10, 1994

County school audits by the State of Ohio produced some negative findings. The auditors made one finding against the Botkins Board of Education. There were 5 against Anna Schools. All of them are correctable.

———

A new attorney is responded practicing in Sidney. Trent Snavely has joined the firm of Elsass, Wallace, Evans, Schnelle & Co. LPA. Mr. Snavely obtained his degree in Agricultural Science as well as his Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.

