Armstrong statue dedication set

WAPAKONETA — The Neil Armstrong homecoming statue dedication is planned for Wednesday, July 17, at 5 p.m. at the Heritage Parkway on Auglaize Street in downtown Wapakoneta.

The public dedication will be held in conjunction with the opening ceremony of the Summer Moon Festival. The statue is in addition to the two Armstrong statues placed at the Armstrong Museum.

The homecoming statue was commissioned by the museum association. The statue reflects the town’s pride in the accomplishment of Neil Armstrong’s historic walk on the moon. The statue represents Armstrong waving to the crowd during his homecoming parade held 50 years ago.

Mike Tizzano, of Westerville, Ohio, created the full-size, bronze statue. Tizzano has created a number of outdoor sculptures in the central Ohio region.