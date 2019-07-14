An exclusive tour of the new animal shelter under construction

The largest indoor portion of kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter’s kennels are divided into two main wings. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

A special bathtub for animals in the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

The receptionist area and other office space at the entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

The indoor garage area of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4061.jpg The indoor garage area of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The largest indoor portion of kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter’s kennels are divided into two main wings. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4092.jpg The largest indoor portion of kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter’s kennels are divided into two main wings. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The indoor portion of the kennels that face the parking lot of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4106.jpg The indoor portion of the kennels that face the parking lot of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A special bathtub for animals in the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4129.jpg A special bathtub for animals in the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The receptionist area and other office space at the entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4130.jpg The receptionist area and other office space at the entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The room people step into at the entrance. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4143.jpg The room people step into at the entrance. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The receptionist area and other office space at the entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4152.jpg The receptionist area and other office space at the entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The indoor portion of kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4160.jpg The indoor portion of kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Some indoor only kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4174.jpg Some indoor only kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Viewing windows for some isolated kennels.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4186.jpg Viewing windows for some isolated kennels. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The outside portion of the kennels that face the parking lot of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4194.jpg The outside portion of the kennels that face the parking lot of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A view of what will be the outside portion of the kennels that located behind the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4218.jpg A view of what will be the outside portion of the kennels that located behind the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A view of what will be the outside portion of the kennels that located behind the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_4221.jpg A view of what will be the outside portion of the kennels that located behind the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

An outside view of the front entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.