An exclusive tour of the new animal shelter under construction

The largest indoor portion of kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter’s kennels are divided into two main wings. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.
The indoor garage area of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.
The indoor portion of the kennels that face the parking lot of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.
A special bathtub for animals in the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.
The room people step into at the entrance. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.
The receptionist area and other office space at the entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.
The indoor portion of kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.
Some indoor only kennels at the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The shelter is the result of tireless fundraising by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.
Viewing windows for some isolated kennels.
The outside portion of the kennels that face the parking lot of the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.
A view of what will be the outside portion of the kennels that located behind the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.
An outside view of the front entrance to the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.