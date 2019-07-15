Library to host 50th Anniversary Moon Party

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries will be hosting a big celebration for Summer Library Program participants to honor the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tawawa Park.

“We know there is a lot of celebrating going on this weekend in Wapakoneta, Ohio, but we felt we needed to have our own party in Sidney,” said Rikki Unterbrink, youth services director. “Our theme for the Summer Library Program this year is ‘A Universe of Stories’ and we can think of no better way to end our summer program than by commemorating the Apollo 11 mission while celebrating the hard work of our participants.”

Any children, teen or adult that registered for the Summer Library Program in the county may attend the program, which will be held at Geib Pavilion. Attendees may enjoy a live magic show by Magic Nate, free pizza, moon pies and cotton candy (while supplies last), a special rocket jumpy house, and many astronaut training games and prizes.

“We even have our own version of moon rocks that the kids will hunt,” said Unterbrink. “Also, if you haven’t signed up for the program it’s not too late and it’s still free. Visit any of our six library locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Sidney or Russia to register.”

Contact the children’s room at Amos Memorial Library, 937-492-8354 with questions about the party.