Board approves new voting location

SIDNEY — Voters who live in Precinct 1-7 in the city of Sidney will have a new location to cast their vote in the November election.

During Monday’s meeting, Pamela Kerrigan, Shelby County Board of Elections director told the board that a signed agreement has been received with Lehman Catholic High School. The school, she said, will be the new voting location for the precincts.

“The signed agreement is now with the Shelby County Commissioners for their signature,” said Kerrigan. Once the commissioners sign the agreement, Chairman Jim Kerg will sign it on behalf of the board of elections.

Every voter in the seven precincts will receive notification by mail of the change in voting locations.

Kerrigan said during voting hours the school officials will keep the school zone lights lit so voters remember school is in session.

Kerrigan also discussed voting equipment which will no longer be used but will be retained to serve as backup equipment.

“Donnie (Chupp, deputy director) have been reviewing all statements from ES&S. The gold plan we’re on has come up before on the six previous purchased machines. Now that we’re not going to be using them, we’ll possibly look into another plan Since we’ll use the machines as backups, they’ll have to be tested,” said Kerrigan.

The board asked Kerrigan to look into the prices for the silver and bronze plans.

Th board also approved a motion to capture the Facebook account that someone else set up for the Shelby County Board of Elections and to use it as their own site. Guidelines and a policy will be created on how to handle the account.

Kerrigan said she has been contacted by Accurate IT, who is interested in picking up all voting equipment that is no longer used by the board. Kerrigan said she talked with Defiance County Board of Elections officials and the company did a straight up trade for the equipment. The board didn’t have to pay to have it hauled away nor did it receive any monetary compensation for it.

The board asked Kerrigan to explore the request further and to make sure the company is compliant with the state of Ohio to remove voting equipment.

The board also approved bills which have been filed for audit.

An executive session was held to discuss security. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

