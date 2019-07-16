Manchester announces appointment to the Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview) announced she has been appointed by Ohio Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) to the Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support.

The Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support will ensure citizens are informed of Ohio’s adoption options. The committee will review any matter that it considers relevant to the adoption process in Ohio, with priority given to the study or review of mechanisms intended to increase awareness of the process, increase its effectiveness or both.

“There are over 2,600 children waiting to be adopted in the state of Ohio, and over 1,000 of these children are teenagers,” Rep. Manchester said. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to find ways the state of Ohio can better support these children of all ages and sibling groups, as well as their prospective adoptive parents.”