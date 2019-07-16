Camp Courageous provides kids a space for grieving with room for fun

TROY – Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County hosted its 24th annual Camp Courageous June 10-14 at Ludlow Falls Camp in Ludlow Falls.

Camp Courageous is a day camp offered through Pathways of Hope to help children deal with the feeling of isolation that a loss can bring and teach them ways to express their emotions, recognize grief and ask for help.

The day camp is for children and teens entering the first through 12th grades who have experienced the death of someone important to them. Throughout the week, 34 children participated in a traditional camp experience alongside bereavement education and activities to help them process their grief. For the duration of the camp, a camp companion is paired with one or two children to provide someone safe to talk, play, laugh and cry with them.

“Camp Courageous allows children who are grieving to talk about and understand the feelings they are having after experiencing a loss,” said Kimberly Walker, bereavement counselor at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “They also have fun with the various camp activities offered, including art, music and pet therapy along with water activities. The children leave camp with fond memories, new friendships and increased skills to cope with the sadness and grief that come with loss.”

The camp was offered free of charge to families in the community due to support from United Way, grants and donors.

Pathways of Hope at Generations of Life Center provides grief education and support to people of all ages in Miami County and the surrounding areas. The services are provided at no cost to members of the community regardless of a prior connection to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.