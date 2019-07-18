125 Years

July 18, 1894

It was an interesting topic for discussion. Members of the Miami and Erie Canal Association met yesterday in Dayton. The discussion was about whether or not to turn the canal into a shipping canal. There was general agreement it should be.

———

Two barns were destroyed by fire due to sparks from a steam engine locomotive near Russia. The barns were owned by George Monnier heirs and Ignatz Monnin. Only one threshing machine was saved.

100 Years

July 18, 1919

Floyd McClure, son of Mr. and Mrs. John McClure of Perry Township, has accepted a professorship of agriculture in Canton, China. He will be for China on August 2 and be gone for three years. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1914 and obtained a degree in Agriculture from Ohio State University.

———

The Reverend H.J. Schue, of St, Jacob’s Lutheran in Anna, will be leaving this Thursday for his new post. He will be a commissioner for the National Lutheran Council. He will be stationed in Denmark.

75 Years

July 18, 1944

All eight soldiers from this county injured in the troop train wreck are reported to be improving. Chalmer Fields and Harold McCombs have been transferred from Oakridge, Tennessee to the Moore General Hospital where they joined the other six Shelby County men.

———

Two Darke County citizens have died from polio in the past two weeks. Health officials placed all children under the age of 15 under quarantine, banning them from swimming pools, churches, theatres and other similar businesses. Those between 15 and 18 are advised to remain away from such places.

50 Yeears

July 18, 1969

Dedication of the new post office in Jackson Center will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday. The building, located at 114 East Pike Street is owned by the American Legion Schere Post 493. Building committee members included Merle Leininger, Fred McGowan, Marvin Rostofer, Russel Helmlinger and William S. Morris, who is the commander.

———

The weather is looking good for the moon landing launch of the shuttle. Neil Armstong, Edwin Aldrin and Michael Collins are ready to go. Armstrong is from Wapakoneta.

25 Years

July 18, 1994

A replacement for Bill McMillen has been chosen for his spot on city council. He is Rufus, “Rick” Sims. Sims has a family history to share. His father, Rufus Sims, Sr., was on council from 1967-1971. The current member is 45 years old and works for Untied Telephone/Sprint.

———

Is there a bit of Texas in Swanders? It seems so. Kloeppel Livetock has recently purchased Brahmin cattle to raise them. Information was provided by owner Tom Kloeppel and his son and partner, TJ Kloeppel. TJ reported that the only problem with these cattle is that “They get their horns stuck in the feeding trough.” They had to purchase open feeding troughs.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

