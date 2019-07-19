120 years ago

July 19, 1894

There will be new night watchmen going around Sidney. It was announced John Guy and George Covil have retired from the night force. James Lucas will be the new night policeman now on duty.

———

The Summit Folder Company of Sidney shipped its first product today. It was a paper folder sent over to Van Wert, Ohio.

———

The engineers in Sidney in charge of stem plants are requested to meet in the Monumental Building Thursday evening for the purpose of organizing a branch of the National Association of Stationary Engineers.

100 years ago

July 19, 1919

The school enumeration of the Sidney district was recently completed. It shows students in the Sidney system as follows: first ward, 328; second ward, 474, third ward, 634 and fourth ward, 510. The total number of students increased over last year.

———

The readers might recall member of the Sidney High School play were asked to go to Ohio University to perform their play for the summer students. They have now returned. Many favorable comments have been received.

———

The Farmers Telephone Boosters of Green Township will have their annual summer picnic at the Plattsville School Saturday afternoon. There will also be an ice cream supper.

75 years ago

July 19, 1944

The news from Darke County concerning polio has reached Sidney. Parents here are urged to keep their children out of public places. Two persons died in Greenville recently. there have been no reported cases in Shelby County as of this date.

———

Mrs. Earle D. Clark has been named president of the Wesleyan Guild of the First Methodist Church. The meeting was held at the home of Lenita Gerlach. Other officers include Lois Williamson, vice president, Faye Johnston, secretary, Martha Ellen Wilson, corresponding secretary and Mrs. Gerlach, treasurer.

50 years ago

July 19, 1969

Apollo 11 blasted off today from Cape Kennedy today. The three men carried with them the dreams of humanity. “We are looking good,” called command pilot Neil Armstrong. The mission represents eight years of planning. If all goes well, two of them will set foot on the moon. It is planned to be Armstrong and Aldrin.

———

Herbert Schlater was notified today he was chosen for an honor by the National Electrical Contractors Association. This is the first year of the program. He and his wife will travel to Washington, D.C. to receive it. He will be inducted into the Association Academy.

25 years ago

July 19, 1994

It was no time to be drinking and driving. Ohio State Patrol troopers made 18 arrests for driving under the influence over the three day country concert. The troopers deployed 10 cruisers at night.

———

Donna Stewart Batista is coming back to Sidney for her 25th class reunion. She will be excited to tell her classmates about her latest adventure. Donna has started a new business called, “Leaps and Bounds.” It combines gymnastics and education. She resides in Valpariso, Indiana.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

