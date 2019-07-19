Board discusses condemnation orders

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health discussed several condemnation notices on Wednesday. The board also discussed the placement of condemnation signs. Some owners had complained that the signs encourage looters and squatters.

The board discussed these facts along with the fact that the signs are placed to let people know that the property is unsafe. It was also mentioned that the police have a list of all condemned properties.

The board decided to continue placing signs on condemned properties. Properties that they ruled on during their meeting includes:

• Jeffery and Shelia Sloan, 804 Foraker Ave., Sidney, condemnation order approved

• Arthur Spreen, 402 Riverside Drive, Sidney, condemnation order approved

• Timothy Edwards, 121 Queen St., Sidney, condemnation order approved

• Eric Williams, 405 Jefferson St., Sidney, order to remain vacant approved

• Dickie King, 310 Enterprise, Sidney, order to remain vacant approved

Keith Elsass, 15815 State Route 119, Anna, sought a variance for a private well. Elsass sought the variance in order to have an addition that came within 5 feet of the well. The existing precedence is 10 feet. The variance passed with Bill Gosciewski dissenting.

Kathleen Hoehne, 5301 State Route 47, Houston, sought a variance for a household sewage treatment system. The variance was to place the system 5 feet from the property line and a right-of-way. The standard is 10 feet. The variance passed.

James and Peg Schmiesing, 12235 Bruns Road, Fort Loramie, sought a variance for a household sewage treatment system. The variance would call for an addition to come within 5 feet of the existing system. The current standard is 10 feet. The variance passed with Gosciewski dissenting.

Gosciewski explained that he would not vote for a hardship that is self-imposed.

The next meeting will be held Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

