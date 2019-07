SIDNEY — The Cure for Cancer group is looking for a new logo.

According to Carol Hughes, the group is holding a logo contest, which has a deadline of Aug. 20 for submissions. First place will receive $25, second place, $20 and third place $15.

Entries should be sent to Carol Hughes, 211 E. North St., Sidney, OH 45365.

The group also holds fundraisers to help people who are battling cancer.