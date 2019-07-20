Heat doesn’t stop picnic crowd

Bryce Lukey, 11, of Houston, son of Nathan and Veronica Lukey, climbs a greased pole in an attempt to reach money attached to it at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

Dylan Koenig, left, of New Knoxville, performs with Lisa Crutchfield, of Sidney at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

Elliott Fraiser, left, 2, rides a pony with help from her father Duncan Fraiser, both of McCartyville, at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20. Elliott is also the daughter of Laura Fraiser.

Macy Egbert, left, 16, of Botkins, daughter of Nate and Diane Egbert, hands ice cream to Trevor Schmidt, 5, of Anna at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20. Standing behind him are, left to right, his brother Caleb Schmidt, 3, and parents Ryan and Samantha Schmidt, all of Anna.

Botkins firefighter Major Redmon, of Botkins, check the temperature of a chicken breast at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. firefighter, of 16 years, Jeff Mealy, of Kettlersville, calls out BINGO letters and numbers at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

Charlotte Bowsher, 3, of Harrod, daughter of Benjamin and Stephanie Bowsher, tries to throw a beanbag though a hole at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

People eat chicken dinners and play BINGO at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

Gavin Anthony, left, 8, of New Knoxville, son of Abby Anthony, wins a pie handed to him by Kenzie Atkinson, of Troy, as his grandma Beverly Frilling, of McCartyville, at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

Brian Maurer, of Kettlersville, comes out of a heavy rescue vehicle with his granddaughter Hayley Kirkendall, 2, of Pataskala, daugher of Phil and Megan Kirkendall, at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.

Elijah Smith, 11, of Kettlersville, son of Melissa Cotterman and Jarold Smith, lies covered in corn in the corn pit at the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 20.