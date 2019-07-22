Cruise In at the fair

Dave Richards, of Houston, cleans the engine of his 2006 Monte Carlo Chevy SS on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

A view of the inside of a 1965 Malibu Chevelle on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Sugar, left, owned by Jerron Reese, and Emmy, owned by Camdyn Reese, hangout in their stalls at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

A 1916 International Autowagon owned by Mary Perry is displayed at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

A detailed ram shaped hood ornament on a 1936 Dodge Ram owned by John Andrews on display at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Holly Barga, left, 14, of Jackson Center, daughter of Tom and Jen Barga, and Kendall Shaffer, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Jackie Shaffer, compete with their market steer at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Ella Boerger, 13, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, member of Merry Mod Makers, won outstanding of the day, best construction and state fair qualifier for loungewear at the Shelby County Fair.

Eliza Gariety, 14, of Russia, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, and member of Russia Fashionettes, won outstanding of the day, best of class and state fair participant in Shopping Savvy – Junior at the Shelby County Fair.

Eliza Gariety, 14, of Russia, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, and member of Russia Fashionettes won outstanding of the day, best of class and state fair participant in Look Great for Less – Junior at the Shelby County Fair.

Fair judge Lou Ellen Hass, left to right, directs siblings Michael York, 19, Faith York, 11, and Jenna York 14, all of Russia, all the children of Mike and Maria York, as they compete in the born and bred steer show at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.