Michigan couple indicted on gun, drug charges

SIDNEY – Two Michigan people were indicted on gun and drug charges by the Shelby County grand jury. Also, a local man remains jailed after being charged in the theft of auto parts.

In all, 10 people were arraigned during the grand jury session on Thursday, July 18. They will face arraignment on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Michele Shonta Cole and Tyler Layne Cockerell, both 36, and of Eastpointe, Michigan, were arrested on June 26 during a traffic stop while driving a rented SUV. They were allegedly in possession of marijuana intended for illegal sale. The couple faces the loss of $5,975 in cash, if convicted.

Both Cole and Cockerell were each indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies, possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanors.

Authorities discovered a loaded 9mm Rugee semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle.

Andrew T. Jackson, 48, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., is being held on a $5,000 bond on charges of breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Jackson is believed to have entered B & B Truck Auto Parts, 2470 Tawawa-Maplewood Road, on July 16. He is accused of have a ratchet and ratchet extension in order to steal several catalytic converters.

Lacie Marie West, 27, 604 Chestnut Ave., was indicted on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of passing a fake $20 bill at Chilly Jilly’s, 401 S. Ohio Ave., on June 13.

Michael H. Cotterman, 48, at large, is facing three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and a charge possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on April 19 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Pentobarbital and heroin.

Brandon Wilson, 24, 421 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on July 4 being suspected of drunken driving. He was charged with possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a special concentration of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Authorities claim Wilson had an alcohol level of 0.165 grams.

Mark Edward Bender, 37, 317 New St. was indicted on charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was allegedly in possession of cocaine when arrested on July 3.

Out-of-state defendants

Three cases involved defendants from outside of Ohio.

Johntae Lequan Trumbo, 24, Jeffersonville, Indiana, was arrested on July 3 after leading police on a high speed chase while driving a 2003 Trailblazer. When arrested he allegedly had marijuana in his possession.

He was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both third-degree felonies.

Daniel E. Hudson, 31, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of drugs and for possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Supposedly, arrested on June 3 authorities found a 9mm semi-automatic Kel-Tec handgun and ammunition, and marijuana.

Hezron D. Collie, 40, Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on two counts of possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies. He was arrested Feb. 22 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine and Substituted Cathinones.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

