Sidney Alive’s Amazing Race Competition set for Aug. 16

SIDNEY – Sidney Alive’s annual The Amazing Downtown Race will be held on Aug. 16.

Like the popular television show, teams will figure out clues to find their locations and then complete a challenge to move on to the next clue and location. Teams consist of four members, and registration is now open. Registration is online at sidneyalive.org, on Sidney Alive’s Facebook page or in its office at 109 S. Ohio Ave.

“This event is so fun for the teams. We hear all year long about the challenges they do in various downtown businesses. It’s so fun to hear about their memorable experiences,” Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich said. “This is a great opportunity to engage downtown businesses in a fun and unique way.”

Events like this one are only possible because of all of Sidney Alive’s community sponsors and donors, including the City of Sidney and Emerson Climate Technologies.

For more information about the event or other Sidney Alive events, contact Sheila at 937-658-6945 or events@sidneyalive.org.