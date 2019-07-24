Ribeyes, black holes and more

Alena Swearingen, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Libbey and Brent Swearingen, member of Successful 4-H Club, won grand champion breeding rabbits at the Shelby County Fair.

Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association vice president Steve Berning, left, of McCartyville, and Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association president Jason Gibbs, of Jackson Center, cook ribeyes at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Bill Dilsaver, left, of Sidney, accepts a Bob Evans gift card from Heartland Hospice employee Casey Howard, of Bellbrook. Dilsaver won the gift card as a door prize during senior citizen day at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Madalynn Wooddell, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Rob and Misty Wooddell, member of Girl Scouts, won best of class, fine arts, brownie level, with duct tape purse at the Shelby County Fair.

Marie Ballas, 12, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Mike and Karen Ballas, member of Merry Mod Makers, won outstanding of the day, and state fair qualifier in 53 self determined on black holes.

Grant Albers, 16, of Anna, son of Ron and Chris Albers, member of McCartyville Producers 4-H Club, won outstanding of the day, best of class, state fair qualifier, woodworking in finishing up for his gun cabinet at the Shelby County Fair.

Amanda Roush, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, member of Succesful, outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, and best overall flower gardening project for J-14 How Does Your Garden Grow at the Shelby County Fair.

Ashley Roush, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike and Rodney Roush, member of Successful, won best of class, state fair qualifier and best overall vegetable gardening project for J-15 grow your own vegetables at the Shelby County Fair.

Avery Shoffner, 13, of Anna, daughter of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, member of Anna Livestock, won showman of showman, sheep and intermediate showmanship, sheep at the Shelby County Fair.