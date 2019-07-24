International Auto Wagon wins People’s Choice Award

SIDNEY — The 23rd annual Shelby County Fair Cruise In took place Sunday morning bringing out a wide range of classic cars from around the county.

Cars began arriving as early as 8:30 a.m. to enter with entrants coming from as far as Elida and Dayton. In total, an impressive turnout of more than 50 cars were entered in the show.

“It went extremely well considering the heat,” said organizer Kurt Anderson. Entrants competed for 10 People’s Choice awards as well as the Anderson Family Choice award. Door prizes were also handed out throughout the day.

The Anderson Family Choice winner was Jim and Mary Perry’s International Auto Wagon. The 10 People’s Choice awards went to Emerson Vanhorn’s Nash Metropolitan, Jerry Barga’s 1965 Plymouth, Al Saunders’ 1955 Chevrolet, Larry and Terri Wogaman’s Ford Thunderbird, Robin Applegate’s 1968 Mustang Convertible, Steve Knouff’s 1964 Corvette Roadster, Jon and Bev Westerling’s 1963 Chevrolet Impala, Steve Johnson’s 1970 Mustang Boss 302, Bob Church’s 1960 Chevrolet Impala, and Tim Wolfe’s 1930 Chrysler 70 Series Coupe.

Proceeds from the event are rounded up and given to Wilson Hospice, with a total donation of $100 being made this year.

Bill Vance, of Piqua, helps judge the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_6310-1.jpg Bill Vance, of Piqua, helps judge the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. A shot of the elaborate crest on a 1947 Frazer Manhattan that was originally bought by in Sidney on Nov. 5, 1947, by Arthur E. Ike at Johnson Sales located at 950 Wapakoneta Road for $2819. The car is now owned by his grandson, Donald M. Ike. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_6203-1.jpg A shot of the elaborate crest on a 1947 Frazer Manhattan that was originally bought by in Sidney on Nov. 5, 1947, by Arthur E. Ike at Johnson Sales located at 950 Wapakoneta Road for $2819. The car is now owned by his grandson, Donald M. Ike. A detailed ram shaped hood ornament on a 1936 Dodge Ram owned by John Andrews on display at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_SDN072319FairCars-1.jpg A detailed ram shaped hood ornament on a 1936 Dodge Ram owned by John Andrews on display at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. A 1916 International Autowagon owned by Mary Perry is displayed at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. It won the People’s Choice Award at the show. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_6321-1.jpg A 1916 International Autowagon owned by Mary Perry is displayed at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. It won the People’s Choice Award at the show. A view of the inside of a 1965 Malibu Chevelle on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_6173-1.jpg A view of the inside of a 1965 Malibu Chevelle on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. Dave Richards, of Houston, cleans the engine of his 2006 Monte Carlo Chevy SS on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_6138-1.jpg Dave Richards, of Houston, cleans the engine of his 2006 Monte Carlo Chevy SS on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

By Sam McCafferty For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a summer intern with the Sidney Daily News.

