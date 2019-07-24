SIDNEY — Rabbits, dairy cows, horses, and sheep were all shown at the Shelby County Junior Fair on a rainy Monday.

There were over 400 rabbits competing this year. Eliza Fullenkamp, 10, showed her rabbits for the first time this year. She said that she had to feed and water her rabbits to make sure they were growing as they should, and that the judges look to see how the entrants handle their animals and keep them calm.

Roughly 60 cows competed in the dairy cow show. Entrant Grace Maurer, 18, has been showing cows for 13 years. In her class, she said judges look for the animal that is most overall correct, specifically noting the way they walk and their size.

About 50 horses were entered into the horse show this year. Kendall Reese, 13, competed for her fourth year. She said her goal is to show the judges that her horse cooperates with her by listening to her and going where she says.

Finally, the field of around 40 sheep were shown at 4 p.m. Shauna Gates, 16, has been showing sheep since she was 5. She was helping Lamarcus Taborn in the Peewee class which is meant to help get younger kids interested in showing animals at fair. She said the judges look for handlers who can get their sheep to cooperate.

It was a busy day at Junior Fair Monday. The drizzling rain and occasional showers throughout the day didn’t dissuaded the competitors for showing the fruits of their hard work and aiming to have the best animal in their class.

Grace Maurer, 18, has been showing cows for 13 years. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Grace-Maurer.jpg Grace Maurer, 18, has been showing cows for 13 years. Sam McCafferty | Sidney Daily News Kendall Reese, 13, competed for her fourth year in the 4-H horse shows. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Kendall-Reese.jpg Kendall Reese, 13, competed for her fourth year in the 4-H horse shows. Sam McCafferty | Sidney Daily News Shauna Gates, 16, has been showing sheep since she was 5. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Shauna-Gates-and-Lamarcus-Taborn.jpg Shauna Gates, 16, has been showing sheep since she was 5. Sam McCafferty | Sidney Daily News Eliza Fullenkamp, 10, showed her rabbits for the first time this year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Eliza-Fullenkamp.jpg Eliza Fullenkamp, 10, showed her rabbits for the first time this year. Sam McCafferty | Sidney Daily News

By Sam McCafferty For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a summer intern with the Sidney Daily News.

