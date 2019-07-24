4-H members talks about sportsmanship

SIDNEY — Junior Fair goat judging took place Tuesday morning at the Shelby County Fair.

Macie Verdier, 14, a member of the Successful 4-H Club, has shown goats for five years at the fair. She showed five goats in a group of roughly 40 or more. As she prepared her goats for judging, she explained that judges look for tightness in the animal’s hips, closeness of the rear legs, and a short face.

“It looks really nice for them to have darker legs with this type of breed,” Macie said.

Raising animals is a learning experience, and Macie said the hardest part is the loss most farms will go through. She also emphasized the importance of sportsmanship.

“There’s a chance of winning and a chance of losing, so you just have to be a good sport,” Macie said, “Anything can happen.”

As for the most rewarding part of the experience, Macie said it’s the amount of time she gets to know the animals since her family breeds them.

“We get to watch them from being born to growing up to be maybe a grand champion,” Macie said.

By Sam McCafferty For the Sidney Daily News

