Cheerios, camels and more

Wesley Geise, 11 months, of Sidney, son of Tyler and Susanne Geise, eats cheerios in the Shelby County Fair Secretary’s Office at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Kristin Grimes, left, and Tyler Mckee, both of Anna, look at 4-H Club exhibits at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Jessica York, 17, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Maria York, prepares her market heifer for showing at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

A goat waits for its time to shine during the dairy goat show at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Don Hergenrather, of Landings of Sidney, pets a goat as Dave Lewis, of Vandalia, watches at Michael’s Amusements petting zoo held in memory of Jerry Schaffner at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

A cow peeks out from behind a fence at Michael’s Amusements petting zoo held in memory of Jerry Schaffner at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Jess Monnier, left, 18, of Houston, daughter of Paul and Doris Monnier, shakes hands with fair judge Lou Ellen Hass, of Ashland County, during the market steer show at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Dick Barhorst, left, of New Port, sells some cornbread held by Don Mumford, of Sidney, during the open class bake goods auction at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Ava Burns, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Brittany Burns pets a baby camel at Michael’s Amusements petting zoo held in memory of Jerry Schaffner at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.