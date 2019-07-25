Edison State to host fall enrollment events

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will host three enrollment events for new and returning students on Aug. 3, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon at the Piqua campus.

The events are designed to expedite the application and enrollment processes for fall classes that begin Aug. 26.

The portion of the events designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with a career pathway adviser to design a personalized education pathway, register and enroll in classes. Attendees also will have the opportunity to learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation and enjoy a complimentary breakfast.

New students also will be able to complete the ACCUPLACER assessment in reading, writing and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the ACCUPLACER assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degree also are invited to attend. Returning students may arrive any time during the event to register for upcoming fall semester classes, design a personalized education plan, meet with a career pathway adviser to discuss career and academic goals and enjoy breakfast.

Edison State offers more than 100 degree, certificate and short-term technical career pathways in business, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, information technology and social and public services. University transfer degrees also are available to students who wish to complete the first two years of a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree at Edison State before transferring to a four-year university.

Individuals can register to attend one the events by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For more information, call 937-778-8600.