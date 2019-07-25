Kiwanis Club names Teen of the Year

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club has named Samantha Gaerke their Teen of the Year for school year 2018-19. She attended Russia High School and achieved a 4.0 GPA and graduated first of 41 out of her class.

She is the daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke, of Russia, Ohio.

Gaerke’s academic activities, honors, awards, and special skills include: Envirothon Representative; Intuos Pen & Touch Tablet Experience; National Honor Society; Varsity Girls Bowling; Varsity Volleyball Team Captain; Outstanding Art I and II Student Award; Gimp Version 2.8.22 Experience; Russia High School Achievement Award 4.0 Cumulative GPA; Russia High School Honor Roll 15 Grading Periods; 4-year Russia High School Academic Letter; Adobe Creative Cloud exposure; and Miami Valley Art Show Special Award.

Her extra-curricular, community activities include: St. Remy Youth Group Volunteer; St. Remy Leadership Team; Russia Livestock 4-H Club Secretary and Treasurer; Shelby County Junior Fair Board; Buckeye Girls State; Citizenship Washington Focus; Junior Leaders 4-H Club Secretary and Reporter; Shelby County 4-H Camp Counselor; placed 16th in Bowling Conference/2nd team in District; Rotary Club Visiting International Student Shelby County. Samantha was awarded the 2018 Shelby County Outstanding 4-H’er Award.

Gaerke has been accepted to The Ohio State University and plans to study and double major in Industrial Design and Agricultural Communications.

“This is a $1,500 scholarship awarded to an outstanding student selected from among our highly accomplished Teen of the Month award recipients. Their schools, families and communities should be very proud of their accomplishments,” said Kiwanian committee chair Jeff Beigel.